Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PG&E were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PG&E by 81.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after buying an additional 11,326,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494,530 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.3% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

