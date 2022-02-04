Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,045 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $159,000.

PHYS stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

