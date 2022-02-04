Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 11,872 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

