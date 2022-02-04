Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $216,000 Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173,833 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $16.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

