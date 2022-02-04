Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $223,000 Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UMH Properties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UMH Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH opened at $23.69 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Aegis increased their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

