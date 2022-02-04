Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,548,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.44 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.42. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

