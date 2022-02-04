Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 375,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.88 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

