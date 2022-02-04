Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,455 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173,833 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VET. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

