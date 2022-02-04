Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.12-7.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-57.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.78 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.13.

MRK stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 317,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933,273. The stock has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

