Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

