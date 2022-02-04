Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

