Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.22. 774,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $654.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

