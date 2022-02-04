Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 713,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 193,617 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 14.2% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $242,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.00. 288,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

