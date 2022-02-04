Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $336.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $336.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.86.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.76 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

