Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Susquehanna

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $425.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.86.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

