Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
MFGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
Shares of MFGP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 26,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.19.
About Micro Focus International
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
