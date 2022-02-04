Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of MFGP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 26,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 22NW LP grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 527,589 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 993,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 91.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 255,972 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

