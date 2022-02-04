Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $71.46. 176,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,625. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

