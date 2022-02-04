Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,625. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.