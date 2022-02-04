Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-$1.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.74-$8.10 EPS.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.02. 5,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.