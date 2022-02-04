Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 261.16 ($3.51). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 254.40 ($3.42), with a volume of 496,914 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 276 ($3.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.79).

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.86.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.19), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,064.53).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

