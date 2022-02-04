Mizuho Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $60.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

CTVA stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

