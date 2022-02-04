Mizuho Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $127.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s current price.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

