MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.38.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.55. 10,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,815. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.