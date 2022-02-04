ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. ModivCare traded as low as $106.92 and last traded at $106.92, with a volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

MODV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

