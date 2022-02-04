Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.
Mondelez International has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.
MDLZ stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47.
MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.
In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.