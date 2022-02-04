Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

