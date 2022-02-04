Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $144.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

