MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 1,666 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $381.85 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. raised their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

