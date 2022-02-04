Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €9.10 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.15 ($8.03).

ETR CBK opened at €8.52 ($9.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of -3.47. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a one year high of €8.62 ($9.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.23.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

