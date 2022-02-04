Morgan Stanley Boosts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €15.40

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

ING Groep stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,919. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,172,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

