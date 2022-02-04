Morgan Stanley Cuts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $120.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.85.

Shares of RARE opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

