Morgan Stanley Lowers Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $171.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Shares of AJG opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

