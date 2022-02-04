Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.87. 122,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,761,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

