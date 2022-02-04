Morgan Stanley Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $258.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $258.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.57.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII opened at $268.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.67. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $265.20 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.