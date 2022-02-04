Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,735 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

NYSE:C opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

