Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 4,134 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,515,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

