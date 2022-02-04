Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crane by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $80.07 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

