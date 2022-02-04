Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in McKesson by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,732 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $267.42 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $271.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.68. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.42.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

