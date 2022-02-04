Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

