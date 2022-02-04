Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average is $156.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.12.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

