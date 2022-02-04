Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 3,839 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

WPP stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $82.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

