Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $45.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

