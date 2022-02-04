Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of COOP stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $45.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
