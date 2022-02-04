MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Shares Down 1.7%

MTech Acquisition Corp. (LON:MTEC) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.16 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 107.16 ($1.44). Approximately 25,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 248,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of MTech Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £139.34 million and a PE ratio of -212.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.40.

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

