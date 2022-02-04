Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) Insider Acquires £28,800 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) insider Richard Smith bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £28,800 ($38,720.09).

LON MLI opened at GBX 194 ($2.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23. The firm has a market cap of £564.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.31. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 175.56 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 3.38 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.03) target price on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Mueller Industries

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

