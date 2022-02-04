MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 9,480 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 998.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

NYSE:BABA opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $334.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

