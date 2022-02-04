MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,620 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

