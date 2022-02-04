MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 26,000 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.30. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

