Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $16.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MLLGF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791. Mullen Group has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

