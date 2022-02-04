Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading 0.2% Higher

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €282.25 ($317.13) and last traded at €279.65 ($314.21). 275,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €279.05 ($313.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €261.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €250.01.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

