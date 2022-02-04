NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post sales of $41.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.81 million to $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $144.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.76 million to $144.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $183.14 million, with estimates ranging from $179.99 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

NSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NSTG opened at $34.82 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

