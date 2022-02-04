National Bank Financial Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,678. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

