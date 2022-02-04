National Bank Financial Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,678. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.